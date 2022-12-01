East Bay Rock ‘N' Roll Musician Turns Talents to Lifting Patients' Spirits

David Victor remembers the moment the rock 'n’ roll bug bit him as if it were yesterday and not 46 years ago.

“I was sitting on my front lawn and my sister's boyfriend at the time was playing an acoustic guitar,” recalled Victor. “He was playing the start of More Than a Feeling,” by the band, Boston. It was a moment that would change Victor’s life, as he would go on to a successful career as a rock musician.

As fate would have it, Victor would one day become a member of Boston himself, touring for years with the band. It was during one of those tours that another moment happened that would also change his life.

Victor was asked to visit a children’s hospital and play some music for the patients.

He was originally supposed to play for a few, but once he got started he didn’t want it to end. “I ended up visiting everyone in their rooms and playing songs and singing together and listening to them sing,” Victor said. “It was an important day. I remember walking out of there and thinking, 'There's no higher or better use of music than for this.’”

The experience prompted Victor to start his own non-profit, Harmony & Healing, through which professional musicians connect virtually with patients and play whatever music will bring the patient joy.

“We try to line up the right musician with the right patient,” said Victor. “If somebody likes country music we have a country artist. Children, we have Disney. Older folks, I have a gal that does show tunes."

For the patient, the music can be a welcome distraction from the seriousness of their situation. Victor has played for many patients nearing the end of their lives. The joy they get from a personal serenade from a professional musician can brighten spirits even during the darkest of times.

“They're not in great shape right and you're doing something that's so profound. Patients will cry and just be having this wonderful life-altering experience. As a musician you know that you're doing the right thing in that moment,” said Victor.

“It sounds cliche to say, 'Oh, it's the biggest high I've ever had,' but it really is."