Bay Area Rents Continue to Fall in June

By NBC Bay Area staff

Bay Area rents continued to drop in June, according to rental listing site Zumper.

San Francisco still had the highest median rent for a one-bedroom home, though it dropped 2.4% to $3,280. Median rent for a two-bedroom home in the city fell 1.8% to $4,340, according to Zumper.

Year-over-year, the one-bedroom median rent has dropped 11.8%, the largest drop recorded in San Francisco, Zumper said.

Mountain View had the second-highest one-bedroom median rent at $2,930.

San Jose's one-bedroom median rent fell 5% month over month to $2,300, representing a tie with Redwood City, Menlo Park, South San Francisco and Emeryville for the largest percentage drop in the Bay Area.

Oakland's one-bedroom median fell 2.1% to $2,300, Zumper said.

The median rent for a one-bedroom across California was $1,763 last month.

