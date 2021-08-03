coronavirus

Bay Area Schools, Parents Debate Mask, Vaccination Requirements

By Kris Sanchez

Schools around the Bay Area are taking up the contentious issues of vaccine and mask requirements.

Marin public health officials this week will discuss whether or not to require proof of vaccination in their public schools as some of the private schools there have done.

Dr. Lisa Santora, Marin County’s deputy public health officer, told the Marin Independent Journal the issue will be addressed at a webinar at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, some East Bay teachers and parents will demand mandatory vaccination and testing as a condition for a return to in-person learning.

In the South Bay, the area's largest school district, San Jose Unified, already requires all teachers and staff to be vaccinated, and it has surpassed 90% vaccination.

Mask mandates also are a hot debate among parents, teachers and schools. The state made masks mandatory in schools but enforceable at the district level, which could mean no enforcement at all.

Groups protesting the mask mandate in schools already have filed a pair of lawsuits against the governor and public health officials demanding the rule be dropped.

