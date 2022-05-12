Bay Area Software Engineer Explores Tunnel Under Bay Bridge Toll Plaza in Viral Video

Here's something some people probably don't know. There's a tunnel that goes under the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza and a video showing that discovery has gone viral.

Mingwei Samuel, a Bay Area software engineer recently posted about the discovery on his TikTok page, which the video now has nearly 300k views on the social app.

The viral video shows both the tunnel and the staircases that lead to the toll booths.

Samuel even goes up one of them and ends up in the middle of the freeway.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The software engineer told NBC Bay Area that he found this underground passageway by exploring "open street maps" online.

Samuel said the underground tunnels are all over the Bay Area and he's considering showing more of them on TikTok in the future.