Bay Area residents asked to refrain from wood burning, setting off fireworks

Air quality around the region is expected to be moderate over the New Year's holiday, and air district officials are hoping to keep it that way by urging Bay Area residents to refrain from burning wood and setting off fireworks.

Residents are asked to avoid burning wood in fireplaces, woodstoves or outdoor fire pits, and refrain from setting off personal fireworks, which can contribute to air pollution, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Monday.

Without the impacts from wood burning, air quality is expected to be moderate throughout the Bay Area over the holiday, the air district said.

Wood burning can affect both indoor and outdoor air quality, and wood smoke generates the major source of air pollution in the Bay Area in the wintertime.

"Like cigarette and wildfire smoke, wood smoke contains carcinogenic substances such as particulate matter, benzene and formaldehyde, which are harmful when inhaled," according to the the district.

A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect, officials said.