Weather service warns of beach hazards up and down Bay Area coastline

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

Waves along the San Francisco Bay Area coastline.
NBC Bay Area

The weather service has issued a beach hazards alert through Wednesday, the agency said on social media Sunday evening.

Waves up and down the Pacific Coast could see swells of between 6 and 8 feet, the National Weather Service said. There is also a moderate risk of sneaker waves.

Large waves can sweep across beaches without warning, the weather service said, pulling people from rocks, jetties and sand. As always, never turn your back on the ocean.

The beach hazards statement will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.

