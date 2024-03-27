Berkeley

Teen injured in Berkeley shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teen is recovering after a shooting in Berkeley.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the boy was hit in the thigh after multiple shots were fired on Bonar Street. He was taken to a hospital.

Berkeley Councilman Terry Taplin, who represents the district where the shooting occurred, posted on social media "Berkeley leaders no longer have the luxury to ignore crime. My heart is with the young man who was injured (and with) the impacted neighbors."

Taplin also said he will be in touch with the police chief on next steps.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

