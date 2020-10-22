Blog: How Climate Change is Impacting Life Globally and in the Bay Area

For many, climate change may sound like a concept that's far in the future. But as wildfires scorch the west, hurricanes devastate the south and record-breaking heatwaves suffocate many parts of the nation, it's clear: climate change is here. This blog is your one-stop rundown on what's current in climate news, with an emphasis on the Bay Area.

Evidence shows that tipping points leading to irreversible change have already passed, according to this United Nations report.

It is no longer possible to prevent global warming from reaching 1.5°C.

It is still possible to prevent warming from reaching 2°C if humans take swift action. This matters because, while many adverse effects will happen at 1.5°C, consequences will be more devastating at 2°C.

Here's what's happening now:

Thursday, October 22

Are you interested in innovative tech-based solutions to climate change? Don't miss out! At 10 a.m. today the Bay Area Air Quality Management District is hosting a free virtual event aimed at connecting climate technoligies with potential customers. Here's more.

Don't miss the Climate Tech Marketplace virtual event on 10/22! The free event will feature discussions on public sector innovation, equitable access to clean energy, software solutions for climate resilience and a live technology showcase. Register now! ➡️https://t.co/cHVLX6vCa1 pic.twitter.com/whX8f66My7 — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) October 19, 2020

Have you noticed impacts of climate change in your neighborhood? Well, there's an app for that. ISeeChange is an organization aimed at creating community records of climate change, and it needs your help. Check out the website to get started.

Wednesday, October 21

With climate change already causing devastating consequences across the globe, many people and companies are searching for innovative ways to reduce the impact. According to the BBC, a new type of paint has been developed that may be able to keep buildings cool, lowering dependence on air conditioning and therefore cutting down on CO2 emmissions. Here's more about that.

If you're interested in exploring this year's explosive wildfire season and getting a closer look at how the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts wildfire smoke and drought, there's an app for that. This new tool lets users explore everything from earthquakes to hurricanes and is available for iPhone and Android users. Here's more info.

New tour available on SOS Explorer Mobile! Learn more about the 2020 major wildfire season and how NOAA predicts #wildfire smoke and drought: https://t.co/8KQHhqmwN9 #HRRRSmoke #NOAAGlobalSystemsLab pic.twitter.com/LSl6kFEoze — NOAA ESRL (@NOAA_ESRL) October 21, 2020

Tuesday, October 20

Leonardo DiCaprio is helping spread the word about a program that can use your spare change to plant trees. Aspiration has launched the Plant Your Change service that lets Americans automatically plant a tree by rounding up their change to the nearest dollar.

#PlantYourChange is an easy way for Americans to join the fight against the climate crisis. Every American can now automatically plant trees by rounding up their purchases a few cents at a time.



Sign up for @PlantYourChange today and start making a difference. #AspirationPartner — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) October 20, 2020

Monday, October 19

With the 2020 presidential election just under two weeks away, where do Biden and Trump stand on the environment?

Voters have starkly different choices. Trump has called climate change a hoax, while Biden considers it an emergency. National Geographic breaks down the policies for you here.

The two presidential candidates couldn’t be further apart on their actions and plans for the environment. Here, we break it down https://t.co/t1lJhkNNbR — National Geographic (@NatGeo) October 21, 2020

Do you ever wonder what Earth will look like years after our lifetimes? NASA does. It's put together three simulations of what Greenland, which is currently 80% ice, will look like in the year 2300. The three scenarios are outcomes based on how much we cut greenhouse gasses now. Check out the simulation here.

Friday, October 16

Last month, the MTC approved a plan to cut greenhouse gas emmissions in the Bay Area by reducing traffic. This plan included a mandate requiring that all large offices have more than half of the employees work from home. But now, the mayors of SF and SJ are pushing back, clamining that the plan undermines walkable neighborhoods and housing density goals. Here's the full story.

According to the Washington Post, 2020 has had the hottest Septemper ever recorded on Earth, quickly putting us on track to close out 2020 as the hottest year on record. The SF Chronicle agrees -- California just had the hottest August and September on record, and Bay Area cities have consistently broken daily temp records.

Thursday, October 15

Is there a specific place in nature that you love and would like to protect from the effects of our chaging climate? Check out Facebook's #OurPlanetChallenge to share a photo of your spot and to check out the places other people want to protect.

Do you ever think about how climate change will impact people over the next few years? What about the money needed to help people who have been impacted by climate change? According to the United Nations weather agency, the number of people who need huminitarian help could rise by 54 million over the next 10 years. Here's the story.

Wednesday, October 14

If you've ever wondered how the effects of our changing climate will change things like housing markets and what that will look like, you're not alone. In this NY Times report, author and Marin County resident Abrahm Lustgarten takes a look at how people will migrate when their homes become unlivable. It's also available as a podcast here.

America's climate crisis is here. And it will change how — and where — people live. Supported by @pulitzercenter, @NYTmag and @ProPublica mapped out how climate change will displace millions of Americans.



Read part two of our series on climate migration: https://t.co/yfC5eh5HZP — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 15, 2020

So, what does Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett think about climate change? According to this report from the Associated Press, she said that she's not a scientist and the topic is too controversial to get into.

“I’m certainly not a scientist,” Barrett said. “I would not say that I have firm views on it."

With the pandemic driving more people outdoors and into national parks, many may be taking an interest in how climate change is impacting these lands. National Geographic takes a look.

Tuesday, October 13

If you've ever heard that the planet is actually cooling, NASA says it's not. Check out the chart below to see the overall trend.

Sunday, October 11

Climate change can be a confusing topic, but the more info we have the better we can do to fight it. Today, a group of scientists on a year-long mission to study the high Arctic returned home to Germany with a huge amount of data that will help researchers better predict climate change in the decades to come. Here's what they found.

Thursday, October 8

How climate change is affecting our western wildfires is a big issue this presidential election. But what does the science really show? Here's an in-depth look at the many factors.

Prince William and renowned British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough are doing their part to fight climate change. They've launched the Earthshot Prize, which has grand ambitions to “incentivize change and help to repair our planet over the next 10 years.” Learn about it here.

Today The Duke of Cambridge launches The #EarthshotPrize, the most prestigious global environment prize in history.



Visit @EarthshotPrize to join The Duke and Sir David Attenborough and find out more 🌍 pic.twitter.com/rWbfQs8yIu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 8, 2020

Wednesday, October 7

With so many California residents already feeling the effects of climate change, Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking steps to fight back. Today he announced a new goal to preserve 30% of land and coastal waters by 2030. Here's the full story.