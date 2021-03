A possible grenade was found inside a Mountain View home Wednesday, prompting a bomb squad team to respond to the residence, police said.

The home, located on the 500 block of McCarty Avenue, has been evacuated, police said.

The @SCCoSheriff Bomb Squad has arrived on scene. We hope to have additional updates for you soon. pic.twitter.com/YFTL98cnAd — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) March 10, 2021

Further information was not immediately available.