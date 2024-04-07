Caltrain hits and kills person on tracks in San Carlos

A Caltrain EMU test train struck and killed a person on the tracks in San Carlos early Sunday morning.

Caltrain said at 12:10 a.m. a southbound train hit and killed a person who was on the tracks for unknown reasons.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was confirmed dead at 12:27 a.m. The cause of the collision hasn't been determined, Caltrain said Sunday morning.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau, which patrols the Caltrain corridor, is investigating.