49ers

Caltrain to Provide Regular Weekend Service to 49ers-Raiders Game at Levi's Stadium

By Bay City News

Caltrain, in partnership with BART and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, will be operating its regular weekend train service along the Peninsula for football fans attending the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

From the Mountain View Caltrain station, fans will be able to board VTA light-rail trains for continuing service to the stadium.

After the game, Caltrain's northbound trains will depart Mountain View once per hour. Trains will make all weekend local stops, including the Broadway station, to San Francisco.

For fare and schedule information, visit www.caltrain.com or call (800) 660-4287.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

49ersSanta ClaraLevi's StadiumSan Francisco 49ersCaltrain
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us