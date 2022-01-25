Caltrans to Hold Public Meeting About Widening Highway 37

Caltrans officials will host a public Zoom meeting Tuesday to discuss the possible widening of Highway 37, which stretches between Highway 101 in Marin County and Interstate 80 in Solano County.

Caltrans officials say the two-lane highway has become a critical commuter corridor over the years and its infrastructure has not changed to adjust to the heavy traffic.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Sears Point to Mare Island Improvement Project will cover 10.4 miles of road that are currently subject to congestion, flooding, sea level rise, extreme weather and ecological issues, according to Caltrans officials.

The cost and timeline for the project are not yet publicly available.

The public Zoom meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m.