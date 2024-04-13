Walnut Creek

Car hits fire truck responding to crash on I-680 in Walnut Creek

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people suffered major injuries after a car hit a fire department ladder truck on Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek Saturday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. 

The ladder truck was parked on the highway near the Olympic Boulevard exit when it was struck at around 10 a.m., said Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Captain Joe Ottolini. The truck was there in order to provide cover for firefighters working on a separate car accident. 

“It was fortunate they were in that position because there could have been more injuries,” Ottolini said. 

There were two people inside the car that hit the truck, both of which suffered major injuries. 

Ottolini said four firefighters were taken to the hospital for evaluation. The department later shared on social media that all four had been cleared to return to work. 

The crash was the second of its kind Saturday. In Fremont, a fire engine was hit twice at two different occasions while it was parked Saturday morning, as fire crews provided assistance to a separate crash.

