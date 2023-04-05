When Is the Best Time to Book Flights for Spring and Summer Trips?

Traveling during the spring and summer? If so, now is the time to book for the best fares, according to Going.com.

An expert with the travel company said airline fares are down by about 12% since their peak last May. The cheapest days to travel are Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

"If you see a fare you're comfortable with now, book it," said Katy Nastro with Going. "Do not wait. Airfare doesn't act like retail where the closer you get to say a holiday things tend to get cheaper and cheaper. That's not how airfare works. It actually tends to go in the opposite direction."