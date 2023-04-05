Flights

When Is the Best Time to Book Flights for Spring and Summer Trips?

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Traveling during the spring and summer? If so, now is the time to book for the best fares, according to Going.com.

An expert with the travel company said airline fares are down by about 12% since their peak last May. The cheapest days to travel are Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

"If you see a fare you're comfortable with now, book it," said Katy Nastro with Going. "Do not wait. Airfare doesn't act like retail where the closer you get to say a holiday things tend to get cheaper and cheaper. That's not how airfare works. It actually tends to go in the opposite direction."

news Apr 3

US Passport Delays May Be Four Months Long — and Could Get Worse. Here's What to Know

news Mar 11

Inflation Isn't Dampening People's Desire to Travel — But Travel Companies May Be Missing a Trick

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Flights
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us