CHP investigates freeway shooting in Berkeley

The CHP is investigating a freeway shooting and a related crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Berkeley.

The incident happened at the Ashby on-ramp to eastbound I-80.

A Caltrans camera showed the scene of the incident.

At least one person is hurt. But it's not clear if that's from the shooting or the crash.

No other details are known at this time.

CHP told @AlyssaMGoard they are investigating a freeway shooting, there is an injured party. @nbcbayarea https://t.co/4zsSYHQZXQ — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) April 6, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.