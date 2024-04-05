Man fatally shot in San Francisco's Mission District

A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in San Francisco's Mission District.

The shooting was reported around 1:37 p.m. on the 2300 block of Mission Street. When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attempted life-saving efforts.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Mission Street and 20th Street due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/8UBWRXHgNT — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) April 5, 2024

No arrests have been made as of late Friday afternoon and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and being the text message with "SFPD."