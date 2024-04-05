San Francisco

Man fatally shot in San Francisco's Mission District

By NBC Bay Area staff

sfpd-generic-san-francisco-police
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in San Francisco's Mission District.

The shooting was reported around 1:37 p.m. on the 2300 block of Mission Street. When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attempted life-saving efforts.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No arrests have been made as of late Friday afternoon and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and being the text message with "SFPD."

decision 2024 Apr 3

Supervisor Aaron Peskin to run for San Francisco mayor

San Francisco Apr 2

Teachers get first crack at affordable housing in San Francisco

San Francisco Apr 2

James Durgin of ‘Saving Francisco' in jail after local and federal warrants issued for his arrest

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us