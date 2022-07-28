Climate Bill: Silicon Valley's Green Tech Back in Spotlight

New legislation from Senate Democrats is aiming at the fight against climate change, putting Silicon Valley green tech in the spotlight.

Senate Democrats have a $369 billion climate deal they hope to pass as early as next week.

The deal aims to build and incentivize clean tech, solar, electric vehicles, batteries, chargers, geothermal, to name just some. There will be rebates on EVs and heat pumps for homes.

The hope is to cut greenhouse gasses by 40% from our 2005 levels by the end of the decade.

