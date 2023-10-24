How climate change is affecting mental health of children

The impacts of climate change are threatening youth and children’s mental health, possibly starting before they’re even born, according to the latest report from the American Psychological Association.

Weather disasters can cause stress on an expectant mother and interrupt fetal development, the report shows. Doctors are noticing signs of trauma and anxiety in young children and youth who are feeling a sense of a shortened future in our rapidly changing world.

The report adds that climate change is also leading to disruption in nutrition and housing, with bigger effects and stress being put on children of color, children who are differently abled and those who live in poverty.

Dr. Jennifer Dragonette, executive director with Newport Healthcare, explains further the effect climate change has on children in the video above.