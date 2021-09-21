climate in crisis

Climate in Crisis: Start of Fall Becomes Extension of Summer

Wednesday marks the beginning of fall, but temperatures show it’s really becoming an extension of summer.

Since 1970, San Francisco is more than 3 degrees warmer, with huge spikes in average temperatures in the past few years. And we've now had nearly a month of warmer than normal temperatures.

That trend is seen all across the western U.S., especially the southwest. But, for those who love summer, think about the impacts of warmer weather: longer allergy season, longer wildfire season, worse air pollution, and people are running air conditioners longer creating more greenhouse emissions.

It also has a negative impact on plants and animals as well as disease carrying pests like mosquitoes and ticks.

