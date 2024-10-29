Climate Change

New sea-level report on at-risk neighborhoods in Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sea-level rise is a hot topic in the Bay Area, and a new report is outlining further steps to make sure there is fair adaptation with at risk neighborhoods across the region.

Researchers from Next 10, an independent nonpartisan organization, along with UC Berkeley students, studied six at-risk neighborhoods in San Rafael, San Francisco, Alameda and parts of the East Bay shoreline.

They say we need to think outside of the box with property rules and ensure environmental justice.

