Contra Costa County Leaders Consider Temporary Eviction Ban

Contra Costa County leaders on Tuesday were set to discuss putting a temporary stop on evictions and rent increases during the coronavirus pandemic.

In mid-March, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to protect Californians impacted by the coronavirus from eviction through May 31. Some counties and cities have beefed up their local ordinances, extending protections to commercial renters, banning late fees and extending grace periods for paying back late rent.

Here’s some of the data from the Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services Department that the Board of Supervisors will consider:

There was a 171% increase in calls about rental assistance and evictions between March 2019 and March 2020.

60% of those calls involve landlords demanding payment

Most of the calls came from Richmond, Concord, Oakley, Antioch and San Pablo

Contra Costa supervisors are also considering joining the call to the governor to make the November election an all-mail ballot. Some counties in the Bay Area already have all-mail ballots, but it would take an order from the governor to make it statewide.