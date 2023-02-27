COVID

California to End COVID Emergency Declaration. Here's What Will Change

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

For nearly three years people have visited the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds to roll up their sleeves and get a COVID vaccine or free drive-up coronavirus test.

The county has administered 1.9 million vaccines since the pandemic began and most of those shots were given at the county's mass vaccination sites. All those sites will be shuttered on Tuesday when the state ends its emergency COVID declaration.

So, what do residents do if they need a test or booster in the future?

NBC Bay Area's Marianne Favro gets answers on what may change in her video report above.

