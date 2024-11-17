Crews battle encampment fire in San Francisco

San Francisco firefighters responded to a large encampment fire on Saturday.

The fire happened at the South Van Ness onramp to Highway 101 at 13th Street. The fire was reported by the San Francisco fire at 12:44 p.m.

Forward progress was stopped within about 20 minutes and the fire was prevented from spreading to other structures.

There were no injuries, but several vehicles were damaged, according to the fire department.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as the fire is being investigated.