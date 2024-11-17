San Francisco

Crews battle encampment fire in San Francisco

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco firefighters responded to a large encampment fire on Saturday.

The fire happened at the South Van Ness onramp to Highway 101 at 13th Street. The fire was reported by the San Francisco fire at 12:44 p.m.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Forward progress was stopped within about 20 minutes and the fire was prevented from spreading to other structures.

There were no injuries, but several vehicles were damaged, according to the fire department.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as the fire is being investigated.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us