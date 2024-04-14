Crews contain apparent lithium battery fire in Oakland home

Oakland crews contained a fire in the garage of a home on East 21 Street Sunday afternoon, which firefighters say appeared to be caused by the ignition of a lithium battery.

The fire broke out in a home on the corner of East 21st Street and 19th Avenue, the Oakland Fire Department said.

No one was hurt or displaced by the fire, the department said. It described the lithium battery ignition as appearing to be accidental/spontaneous.

