Oakland

Crews contain apparent lithium battery fire in Oakland home

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland Fire Department

Oakland crews contained a fire in the garage of a home on East 21 Street Sunday afternoon, which firefighters say appeared to be caused by the ignition of a lithium battery.

The fire broke out in a home on the corner of East 21st Street and 19th Avenue, the Oakland Fire Department said. 

Oakland Apr 12

Smash-and-grab thieves hit jewelry store in Oakland’s Chinatown

Environmental Protection Agency Apr 12

Feds fine EBMUD, 5 East Bay cities for raw sewage violations

No one was hurt or displaced by the fire, the department said. It described the lithium battery ignition as appearing to be accidental/spontaneous.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us