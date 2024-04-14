Crews work to rescue people from capsized boat off San Francisco coast

Crews are working to rescue four people reportedly on or near a capsized boat around 3 miles off the coast of San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, firefighters said Sunday morning.

It’s unclear exactly when the boat capsized, but the San Francisco Fire Department first reported it on social media at 9:34 a.m. It’s also unclear if the people are on some portion of the boat or are in the water.

The department is carrying out rescue operations in conjunction with the US Coast Guard Pacific Area and the California Highway patrol.

