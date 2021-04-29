Deadline Looms for Bay Area Residents to Get Lower Health Insurance Prices

Health officials are urging Bay Area residents to sign up for health insurance coverage through Covered California by Friday to get better prices.

About 450,000 people across the Bay Area, including more than 103,000 who are uninsured, are eligible for lower health care premiums through Covered California, officials said.

The savings come through federal tax credits in the American Rescue Plan, the pandemic relief package Congress passed last month.

The state said residents could save an average of $180 a month if they enroll by the Friday deadline.