Covered California

Deadline Looms for Bay Area Residents to Get Lower Health Insurance Prices

Customers must enroll in Covered California by Friday to be eligible for lower premiums

By NBC Bay Area staff

Health officials are urging Bay Area residents to sign up for health insurance coverage through Covered California by Friday to get better prices.

About 450,000 people across the Bay Area, including more than 103,000 who are uninsured, are eligible for lower health care premiums through Covered California, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The savings come through federal tax credits in the American Rescue Plan, the pandemic relief package Congress passed last month.

Local

coronavirus 18 mins ago

SF Unified May Seek Outside Consultant to Assist With Reopening Schools

crime 8 hours ago

Hit-and-Run Leaves 1 Dead in San Jose; Driver At-Large: Police

The state said residents could save an average of $180 a month if they enroll by the Friday deadline.

This article tagged under:

Covered CaliforniaBay Areahealth carehealth insurance coverage
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us