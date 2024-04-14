1 dead in crash in Antioch

A 30-year-old man was killed Sunday in Antioch after the car he was driving T-boned another vehicle, according to police.

First responders began getting multiple calls just after 4 p.m. reporting a major collision in the intersection of West Tenth Street and Auto Center Drive.

According to police, the man was driving an Acura northbound on Auto Center Drive at a high rate of speed when it entered the intersection at West Tenth and struck a Lexus SUV traveling westbound, resulting in a T-bone collision.

Police and paramedics provided emergency medical care, but the 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 33-year-old women in the SUV were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

This is an active investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact Antioch Police with any information at (925) 778-2441 or on the traffic line at (925) 779-6864.