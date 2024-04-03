bart

BART derailment halts service between Antioch and Pittsburg

By Bay City News

BART service stopped Wednesday morning between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations in all directions due to a derailment, transit officials said.

In a BART advisory around 4:45 a.m., travelers were asked to use alternative transportation.

Tri-Delta buses were providing a bridge from the Antioch station to the Pittsbug/Bay Point station.

There were no further details about the service interruption immediately available.

