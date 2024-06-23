Deadly crash closes Highway 1 in both directions in Santa Cruz

Highway 1 is closed in both directions south of Dimeo Lane in Santa Cruz due to what the California Highway Patrol described as "a deadly crash" Sunday afternoon on social media.

Motorists are asked to expect delays and avoid the area, the CHP said. Traffic is being diverted off at Wilder Ranch State Park, 511.org said on social media.

#DEVELOPING Per @CHPscrz All lanes are shut down on HWY 1 at Dimeo Ln. North of Santa Cruz. CHP is investigating a deadly crash. Please Avoid the area.

The roadway is expected to be shut down for several hours. Bonny Doon Rd and Empire Grade are the alternate routes.… pic.twitter.com/xS1l0g2xER — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) June 23, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.