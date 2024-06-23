Santa Cruz

Deadly crash closes Highway 1 in both directions in Santa Cruz

By Bay City News

Highway 1 is closed in both directions south of Dimeo Lane in Santa Cruz due to what the California Highway Patrol described as "a deadly crash" Sunday afternoon on social media.

Motorists are asked to expect delays and avoid the area, the CHP said. Traffic is being diverted off at Wilder Ranch State Park, 511.org said on social media.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

