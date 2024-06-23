Deadly crash closes Highway 1 in both directions in Santa Cruz

Highway 1 is closed in both directions south of Dimeo Lane in Santa Cruz due to what the California Highway Patrol described as "a deadly crash" Sunday afternoon on social media.
Motorists are asked to expect delays and avoid the area, the CHP said. Traffic is being diverted off at Wilder Ranch State Park, 511.org said on social media.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News