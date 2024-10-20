1 dead, 2 taken to hospital in San Pablo apartment fire

A 22-year-old man died and two youths were taken to the hospital in an early Sunday morning fire in a San Pablo apartment building, fire officials confirmed.

The single-alarm commercial structure fire broke out in a 10-unit apartment building in San Pablo, and was reported at 2:52 a.m., a spokesman confirmed.

Three rescues were immediately performed, the spokesman confirmed. Of the three who were rescued, a 22-year-old man died, and two young people were transported in critical condition, the spokesman confirmed. The fire was extinguished by the first unit on-scene.

By 6:08 a.m., Contra Costa fire officials reported fire out and contained to the unit of origin.

Manchester apartment update by @ConFire and @SanPabloPolice. The fire was reported at 2:52am and extinguished by the first unit on-scene. Three rescue’s were immediately performed, resulting in two minors being transported in critical condition and a 22 year old male fatality. pic.twitter.com/jvlG2h68Xe — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 20, 2024