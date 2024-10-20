San Pablo

1 dead, 2 taken to hospital in San Pablo apartment fire

By Bay City News

Courtesy: Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

A 22-year-old man died and two youths were taken to the hospital in an early Sunday morning fire in a San Pablo apartment building, fire officials confirmed.

The single-alarm commercial structure fire broke out in a 10-unit apartment building in San Pablo, and was reported at 2:52 a.m., a spokesman confirmed.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Three rescues were immediately performed, the spokesman confirmed. Of the three who were rescued, a 22-year-old man died, and two young people were transported in critical condition, the spokesman confirmed. The fire was extinguished by the first unit on-scene.

By 6:08 a.m., Contra Costa fire officials reported fire out and contained to the unit of origin.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Pablo
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us