Vehicle Collides With Chain-Link Fence, Leaving One Dead in Santa Clara

One person died and another was injured after their vehicle apparently collided with a chain-link fence near Santa Clara on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 4:45 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 101 just north of Great America Parkway.

CHP officers arrived and discovered a vehicle that had collided with a 50-foot chain link fence.

The crash is currently under investigation, CHP said.