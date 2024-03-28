San Francisco

1 dead following shooting outside SF BART station

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred outside the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco Thursday night.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m.

According to San Francisco fire, first responders found a victim with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

An alert went out to residents at 9:52 p.m. saying to avoid the area of Market and Powell streets.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

