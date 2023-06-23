Family, supporters frustrated with delays in case of slain San Francisco man Vicha Ratanapakdee

The family of Vicha Ratanapakdee protested outside San Francisco Hall of Justice Friday as the criminal trial against the man accused of brutally killing the 84-year-old continues to be delayed.

It's been nearly two and a half years since a man was caught on camera violently Ratanapakdee, who is affectionately remembered as “Grandpa Vicha.”

For Monthanus Ratanapakdee, Vicha’s daughter, the wait for justice has been difficult.

“Since the day when my father was killed, I didn't have time to grieve with my family,” she said. “I have to stand up to fight for justice for my father. I have to stand up with the community.”

Grandpa Vicha's attack turned into a flashpoint during the pandemic. It was one of several attacks on the AAPI community in the Bay Area.

Monthanus Ratanapakdee said it's been painful to see delay after delay in the trial against Antoine Watson, the man accused in Vicha's death.

A court date on the case Friday was unexpectedly canceled.

Monthanus said that San Francisco's courts need to be reformed and she believes defense attorneys try to draw out cases as long as possible.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released the following statemen Friday:

"We have been prepared to take this case to trial but the speed at which this case, any many others, moves through the criminal justice system is almost entirely controlled by the defense."

