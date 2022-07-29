Deputies Seize Meth, Stolen IDs and Arrest Two After Chase Out of Cupertino

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies seized a large stash of meth and several stolen bank cards after a chase out of Cupertino earlier this week.
Two suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies located the stolen vehicle in Cupertino and tried to make a stop, sheriff's officials said. A chase ensued along northbound Interstate 280.
During the pursuit, the suspects tossed multiple bags from the car, which came to a stop in San Mateo County with the help of spike strips, officials said.
Deputies recovered a loaded, stolen gun, multiple ID and bank cards, personal property and 200-plus grams of methamphetamine, sheriff's officials said.
The suspects were not identified, but the sheriffs office said the driver was on county probation and the passenger had a $65,000 warrant for identity theft out of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.