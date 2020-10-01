BART Rolling Again After Downed Power Lines in Oakland Halted Trains

Downed power lines in Oakland halted BART service for about 30 minutes across the bay and on other lines Thursday afternoon, the agency said.

Transbay BART service was stopped just after 1 p.m., and Yellow Line trains were running from Antioch to Bay Fair. Upcoming Red Line trains were canceled until further notice, and SF trains were turning back at Embarcadero, BART said.

The downed lines were caused by a semi-truck crash into a power pole at Adeline and Third streets in Oakland, according to Oakland police.

BART crews and PG&E crews responded to the scene, and the power lines were cleared from the tracks and roadways by just after 1:30 p.m. BART service was restored soon after, with residual delays, officials said.

