Driver hospitalized following shooting, crash along Richmond parkway

A driver was taken to a hospital following a shooting and crash along a Richmond parkway Thursday evening.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. between the area of Goodrick Avenue and Giant Highway. Richmond police said they received several 911 calls about a shooting and a crash in the area.

According to Richmond police, a driver was transported to a hospital after being shot at least once and crashing into a median. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses told police that one driver was chasing another driver as someone was firing at it.

Police said the suspect took off following the incident.

So far, no arrests were made.