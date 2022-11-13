Driver Shot on I-580 in Richmond: CHP

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot while driving on an East Bay freeway early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 580 in Richmond.

According to CHP, the victim was able to get off the freeway at the Central Avenue exit and go to a nearby home to ask for help.

The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.