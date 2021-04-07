Highway 101

DUI Suspect Who Fled on Foot is Hit and Killed on Highway 101 in Millbrae: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man suspected of driving under the influence was struck and killed on Highway 101 in Millbrae late Tuesday after he fled on foot during a field sobriety test, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP pulled over a vehicle on southbound Highway 101 near the Millbrae offramp at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of a DUI, the CHP said.

After officers conducted a field sobriety test, the driver ran away, crossing the southbound lanes of traffic and hopping the median before being struck by a passing San Mateo County Sheriff's cruiser on northbound 101.

The sheriff's deputy had nothing to do with the DUI stop and just happened to strike the fleeing man when he jumped in front of the cruiser, the CHP said.

Three of the four lanes of northbound 101 were closed for hours during the investigation and reopened at about 5:30 a.m., the CHP said.

