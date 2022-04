A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Pittsburg Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 2:30 p.m. and was centered 2.3 miles south of Pittsburg, 4.4 miles north-northeast of Clayton, 4.5 miles east-southeast of Bay Point and 4.7 miles west of Antioch, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

