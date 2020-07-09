18-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hwy. 4 Crash Identified

An 18-year-old woman who died in a solo-vehicle crash off of state Highway 4 in western Contra Costa County on Monday night has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as Pittsburg resident Alma Olivares.

Olivares was a passenger in a silver 2014 Jeep Laredo that went off the road in a crash reported at 9:41 p.m. on eastbound Highway 4 just east of Cummings Skyway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 28-year-old man driving the Jeep for some reason allowed it to veer to the right and crash into a tree off the roadway. Olivares died and the driver suffered minor injuries, CHP officials said.

Impairment is not considered a factor in the crash. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.

