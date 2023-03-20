Crack on I-580 in Livermore Turns Into Landslide

Interstate 580 near the Altamont Pass was in bad shape Monday when what started as a crack, turned into a landslide.

Caltrans was forced to shut down a lane on eastbound 580 in Livermore, east of North Flynn Road.

The crack runs parallel to a section of the highway where the retaining wall fell away from the shoulder, and slid down an embankment.

Crews are working on repairs and there’s no word on when they’ll be done.