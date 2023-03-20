Livermore

Crack on I-580 in Livermore Turns Into Landslide

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Interstate 580 near the Altamont Pass was in bad shape Monday when what started as a crack, turned into a landslide.

Caltrans was forced to shut down a lane on eastbound 580 in Livermore, east of North Flynn Road.

The crack runs parallel to a section of the highway where the retaining wall fell away from the shoulder, and slid down an embankment.

Crews are working on repairs and there’s no word on when they’ll be done.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Livermore
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us