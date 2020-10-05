crime

88-Year-Old Woman Dies in San Pablo Hit-and-Run Collision

An 88-year-old woman died early Monday morning in a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle in San Pablo, police said. 

Celia Demolina of San Pablo was struck in the area of San Pablo Avenue and 23rd Street sometime before officers went there at 5:16 a.m. 

Officers found Demolina in the road suffering from multiple injuries. Despite life-saving efforts she died. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call the Police Department's investigation division at (510) 213-3150. Callers can remain anonymous.

