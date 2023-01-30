Crime and Courts

Atria Assisted Living Worker Accused in Resident's Death to Appear in Court

94-year-old resident died after drinking cleaning solvent left out by employee, family says

By Candice Nguyen

A worker charged in the death of a 94-year-old Walnut Creek assisted living resident was set to make her first court appearance Monday.

In a story NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit broke, Lateshia Starling is charged with elder abuse after a resident of Atria Walnut Creek Senior Living drank cleaning chemicals left out by the worker in August. The patient, Constantine Canoun, 94, later died.

The company insisted for months to NBC Bay Area and the family that the medical emergency was food-related, namely that Calhoun died after eating Hot Cheetos.

But the Investigative Unit obtained the coroner's report, which confirmed Calhoun ingested a cleaning solvent.

Two other residents at a separate Atria facility in San Mateo are believed to have died in a similar fashion.

Starling is scheduled to be arraigned in Contra Costa County court at 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to the DA's Office.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsWalnut Creek
