Alameda

1 person injured, shelter in place issued in Alameda hazmat incident

By Stephen Ellison

Alameda FD

One person suffered chemical burns Monday and a shelter in place was issued in a reported hazardous materials incident in Alameda, according to the fire department.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. in the 900 block of Shorepoint Court, fire officials said.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center to treat the burns, officials said, but they did not provide details on the person's condition.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.

It was not immediately clear what hazardous material crews were dealing with.

