DA concedes Racial Justice Act violated in connection with Antioch police texting scandal

The Contra Costa County District Attorney has conceded that the Racial Justice Act was violated during a murder investigation in a case accusing Antioch police officers of sending and sharing racist and homophobic texts.

Parties on both sides Friday were awaiting a judge’s ruling on whether or not an evidentiary hearing with the officers' testimony still is necessary in light of the concession.

Defense attorneys who are trying to get the case dismissed say the subpoeaned officers still must testify while the DA disagrees.

