Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape to be sentenced in SF

The man convicted of attacking and injuring Paul Pelosi with a hammer in October 2022 is set to be sentenced Friday in San Francisco court.

The sentencing for David DePape originally was scheduled for May 22, but because the court is unavailable that day, the proceeding was moved up.

Prosecutors have asked for a 40-year sentence for DePape, who was convicted of breaking into Paul and Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home in Pacific Heights and attacking Paul Pelosi, then 82, with a hammer in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2022.

The bloody attack was captured on police bodycam ad sent Paul Pelosi to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Prosecutors say DePape was there to try to kidnap then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

DePape was convicted of the federal charges against him in November 2023, and he is also charged in state court with assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and residential burglary among other felonies.

Jury selection for the state case is expected on May 22.