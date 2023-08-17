East Bay police officers arrested in FBI raid

Multiple officers in the East Bay were arrested during a raid Thursday by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The FBI's roundup of officers from the Antioch and Pittsburg police departments come after an 18-month investigation into an alleged criminal network. Some of the officers were also scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday morning in Oakland.

"Today is a dark day in our city's history, as people trusted to uphold the law, allegedly breached that trust and were arrested by the FBI. As our city absorbs this tragic news, we must come together as one," Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said in a statement. "Today's actions are the beginning of the end of a long and arduous process. To those that have accused me and others of being anti-police for seeking to reform the Antioch Police Department, today’s arrests are demonstrative of the issues that have plagued the Antioch Police Department for decades. Seeking to reform the Antioch Police Department is not anti-police, it is pro our residents, and pro officers that have served and continue to serve with honor."

Michael Rains, an attorney representing one of the officers arrested, said he was aware of at least three other cops nabbed in the raid, which he said was "completely unnecessary."

Rains said the FBI agents, including some from Southern California, used a flash bang and bullhorns during the "forcible arrest" of his client, adding the officer would have surrendered if asked.

The officers are being held in a federal detention center in Oakland, according to Rains.

In the course of the FBI investigation over the past year and a half, feds seized the officers' cellphones and stumbled upon racist and homophobic texts between dozens of Antioch cops. A judge is now trying to decide if those texts violated the state's Racial Justice Act.

A homicide case could also be jeopardized by the questionable conduct by the officers.

The Antioch police chief, who himself was a target of a racist meme in one of the alleged texts, resigned as a result of the scandal.

