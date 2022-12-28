Antioch Police Release Name of Teen Killed in Shooting

Police in Antioch on Tuesday released more information about the homicide of a teenage boy earlier this month.

Thomas Smith, 16, was visiting family in Antioch from Louisiana when he was shot and killed on Dec. 17, police said.

Antioch police dispatchers began getting 911 calls about the event reporting multiple gunshots being fired in Williamson Ranch Park, located in the 5000 block of Lone Tree Way. Officers located Smith in the park suffering from several gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

A subject was reported running away from the scene and entering the nearby Walmart store, located across the street from the park, who was later determined to be an acquaintance of Smith. The 15-year-old juvenile was found possession of a loaded firearm but is not a suspect in Smith's murder, police said.

Prior to police arriving, a dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the park's parking lot at a high rate of speed. During the preliminary investigation, it appears Smith and the 15-year-old had arrived together on foot, meeting with the occupants of the sedan. Shortly after, multiple shots were fired from or around the sedan.

The homicide suspect remains outstanding and police are asking anyone with information to please contact them at (925) 778-2441 or (925) 779-6866.