BART Train Collides With Vehicle That Crashed Onto Tracks in Oakland

A BART train in Oakland collided with a vehicle that had crashed onto the trackway late Monday night, injuring the train operator and causing passengers to evacuate, the transit agency said early Tuesday.

At about 11:35 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck traveling on East Eighth Street in Oakland crashed onto the tracks between the Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations and subsequently was struck by a northbound BART train, the agency said. Service was halted between the Coliseum and Lake Merritt stations.

The train operator was injured and taken to a local hospital, BART said. Their condition is unknown.

There were about 45 passengers on train at the time of the collision, and one reportedly suffered an injury, but no details were available.

The pickup driver was treated for possible minor injuries at the scene, and Oakland police conducted a field sobriety test on the driver to determine whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in the pickup crash, BART said.

The crash was being investigated, and BART crews repaired the damage to the tracks. Normal service resumed early Tuesday morning, BART said.