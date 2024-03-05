Berkeley police investigating attempted kidnapping near elementary school

A Berkeley school district and police sent out a warning Tuesday after an attempted kidnapping of a student outside an elementary school Monday afternoon.

The incident involved an unknown suspect driving a white van or SUV that approached the student outside Ruth Acty Elementary School on Monday, according to a letter from Berkeley Unified School District to the school community.

The student involved in this incident is safe and unharmed, the school district said.

The Berkeley Police Department is investigating the incident as an attempted kidnapping. The student was appraoched while they were walking on Rose Street, and the suspect asked the student if they wanted to get into their vehicle, the district said.

The student did not get in the vehicle and instead ran home.

Berkeley police advise that if a student believes someone may be following them, they should immediately start heading toward the nearest crowded place and call 911 for help.

The district offered other safety practices children should follow when walking to and from school: